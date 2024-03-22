River drowning mishap in Manipur, 4 refugee children dead

Imphal: According to police sources, four Manipuri children, died in a river drowning incident on Wednesday. These children were living in a relief camp at Tuibuong in Churachandpur since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur.

The dead children had been identified as three girls and a boy, all of them in between 4 to 9 years of age, reported one of the cops. “They went to take a bath at the Tuitha River near their camp on Tuesday afternoon. As the kids did not return for a long time, their parents, along with other inmates of the camp, went towards the river and the searches continued overnight. Our police department came to the spot and extended their search operation. The bodies of the poor children were found in the river on Wednesday morning,” added the official to his statement. (IANS)

