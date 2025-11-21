RSS chief calls for civilizational unity and long-term peace in Manipur

IMPHAL: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat addressed a distinguished gathering of dignitaries in Imphal on Thursday during the first day of his three-day visit to Manipur. In his address, Dr. Bhagwat reflected on the Sangh’s civilization role, national responsibilities, and the ongoing efforts for a peaceful and resilient Manipur.

Dr. Bhagwat stated that the RSS continues to be a subject of daily discussion across the country, often shaped by perceptions and propaganda.

While stating that the Sangh’s work is unparallel, he said, “There is no organization comparable to the RSS, just as the sea, the sky, and the ocean have no comparison. The growth of RSS is organic and the methodology was resolved after 14 years of its foundation. To understand one has to visit Shakha. The objective of RSS is to organize the whole Hindu society including those who oppose the Sangh, not creating a power centre within the society.”

He highlighted that misinformation campaigns against the RSS began as early as 1932–33, including from sources outside Bharat that lacked an understanding of Bharat and its civilization ethos. The Sarsanghchalak stressed the need for understanding of the organization based on truth rather than perception-driven narratives. Recalling the life of RSS founder Dr. K.B. Hedgewar, Dr. Bhagwat underlined his academic excellence, born patriotic activities, and involvement in all streams of then freedom struggle.

He noted that Dr. Hedgewar’s realization of the need for a united and qualitatively improved society led to the creation of the RSS. “The Sangh is a man-making methodology,” he said, urging people to understand the organization through its shakha system on ground.

He noted that the term “Hindu” in this context is a cultural and civilization descriptor rather than a religious identity. It (Hindu) is not a noun but an adjective. For a strong Rashtra he emphasized the need for “quality and unity”. The progress of a Rashtra not only depends on leaders alone but on a strong and united society.

He praised the inclusive nature of Hindu thought, citing, “Ekam Sat Vipra Bahudha Vadanti.” Truth, compassion, purity, and austerity form the essence of Dharma, he said, adding that these values are core of our Hindu civilization.

“Vividhata (diversity) is not a myth. Diversity is the manifestation of inherent unity within the society.”

Speaking on Bharat’s ancient nationhood, he said our Rashtra emerged not through western state mechanisms but through the “tapasya” of great ancient seers for the welfare of humanity. Principles like Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam reflect the universal vision of Hindutva.

Emphasizing the need for expanding apanatva (sense of belonging), Dr. Bhagwat remarked, “As our societal strength increases, the world listens to us. Nobody listens to the weak. The mission of the Sangh is to nurture capable individuals for a strong and harmonious Hindu Samaj.”

He added that the RSS does not work for its own glory. “Tera vaibhav amar rahe Maa Ham Din Chaar Rahe Na Rahe. Such dedicated individuals are the Nayaks envisioned by our Gurus,” he said.

During his address, Dr. Bhagwat outlined the Panch Parivartan initiatives being undertaken during the centenary year of the RSS: Samajik Samarasata (Social Harmony), Kutumb Pravodhan (Family awakening), Paryavaran Sanrakshan (Environment protection), Swabodh (understanding our own identity and promoting swadeshi thoughts and products) and Nagarik Kartavya (Civic responsibility).

Dr Bhagwat commended Manipur’s strong cultural traditions, including the wearing of traditional attire during special occasions and use of native languages, and encouraged strengthening these further.

On the current situation in Manipur, Dr. Bhagwat stated that efforts are underway both at community and societal level to restore stability. “Destruction takes minutes, but construction requires years, especially when done inclusively and without harming anyone. Peace-building requires patience, collective effort, and social discipline,” he observed.

He concluded by reiterating the Sangh’s long-standing ideal: “Sampoorna Samaj ka Sangathan by Sajjan Shakti.” The Sarsanghchalak also interacted with the participants on issues like skill development, stated a press release.

