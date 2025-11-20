RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Manipur for three days from today

IMPHAL: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to visit Manipur for three days from November 20, marking his first visit to the state since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023.

RSS sources said that during his three-day (November 20-22) visit to Manipur, Sarsanghchalak will interact with prominent citizens, representatives of the Janajati (tribal) community, youths, RSS karyakarta and a few other select persons in Imphal.

Bhagwat’s visit to the state is in connection with the centenary celebrations of the RSS. He will hold brainstorming sessions on organizational expansion, youth outreach and cultural initiatives in the Northeast, the sources indicated.

He is arriving in Imphal from Guwahati on Thursday and will leave the Manipur capital on Saturday. This will be the RSS chief’s first visit to Manipur since the ethnic violence between the Meitei and the Kuki-Zo tribal community broke out on May 3, 2023. (IANS)

