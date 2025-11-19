RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat Addresses Youth Leadership Conclave in Guwahati

Guwahati: Dr Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), addressed a Youth Leadership Conclave held at Sudarshanalaya in Guwahati on 19 November 2025, urging the youth of Assam and northeast India to form opinions on the RSS based on facts rather than preconceived notions or motivated propaganda. Speaking to over a hundred young representatives from diverse fields, he highlighted the RSS’s principles as a ‘man-making methodology’ focused on societal transformation through character-building.

Dr Bhagwat acknowledged misinformation about the RSS prevalent on certain digital platforms and media. He stressed the need for youth to closely observe the organisation’s activities, pointing out that its vision is rooted in uniting Indian society to build a progressive and virtuous nation. Reflecting on RSS founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar’s vision, he said India’s strength lies in respecting diverse linguistic, regional, and belief systems, emphasising that diversity is a celebration of unity.

He noted iconic spiritual leaders such as Guru Nanak and Srimanta Sankardeva fostered unity through respect for diversity, a central objective for RSS today. Dr Bhagwat illustrated that societal change begins with individual character development, which RSS shakhas aim to nurture, underscoring that corruption eradication depends on this process.

Addressing national security, he affirmed that a stronger India, built through unity, would reduce strategic vulnerabilities such as those in the Chicken’s Neck corridor linking the northeast. He concluded by appealing to youth to participate in RSS initiatives aligning with their interests and capacities, affirming the organisation’s growing presence and influence in the region.