Search operations continue in Manipur to rescue 20 hostages amid Naga-Kuki tensions

IMPHAL: The Central and state security forces on Tuesday continued extensive joint search operations across Manipur's Kangpokpi, Senapati and adjoining districts to rescue 20 Naga and Kuki community members who are still being held hostage by armed groups, officials said.

A senior police official said that intensive combing and search operations are being carried out by the security forces, comprising the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Manipur Police, in the mountainous areas surrounding Leilon Vaiphei village, Songtun village, Khunkho village and P. Molding village in Kangpokpi district.

Similar search and combing operations are also underway in various parts of Senapati and adjoining districts to trace the missing persons and restore normalcy in the region.

The official said that at least 50 people belonging to the Kuki and Naga communities were allegedly held hostage by different armed groups in the Kuki-Zo inhabited Kangpokpi district and the Naga-dominated Senapati district following the violent incidents that occurred on May 13, in which three church leaders were killed and four others injured in Kangpokpi district.

According to the official, around 30 people from both communities were released on May 14 and 15 following sustained efforts by the authorities, community leaders and several civil society organisations (CSOs).

"In one such operation conducted on Monday, joint teams of the Manipur Police, CRPF and Assam Rifles apprehended four individuals from the area between the P. Molding and Leilon Vaiphei inter-village road in Kangpokpi district," the official said. The apprehended persons were identified as Thangkhomang Khongsai (51), Seikholet Khongsai (40), Lunminthang Dimngel (27) and Kamgoulal Khongsai (30).

According to the official, the four individuals are suspected to be active cadres of armed village volunteer groups operating in Kangpokpi district and allegedly were involved in anti-social activities, including extortion, criminal intimidation and illegal possession of arms and ammunition.

"The role of the apprehended individuals in the abduction of six Naga individuals is also suspected and would be ascertained during the course of the investigation. Further investigations are underway," the official stated. (IANS)

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