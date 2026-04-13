Search Ops continues in Manipur after BSF jawan’s killing; 21 illegal bunkers razed

IMPHAL: Security forces on Sunday continued their joint combing operations for the third consecutive day on Sunday to nab militants following the killing of a BSF constable in Manipur’s Ukhrul district.

During the ongoing operations, forces also destroyed 21 illegally constructed bunkers in the district, officials said.

A police official in Imphal stated that the Central and state security forces have intensified search operations across Ukhrul and adjoining districts to track down the suspected militants responsible for the killing of Border Security Force (BSF) constable Mithun Mandal. He was attacked on Friday while performing Road Opening Party (ROP) duty in the violence-affected district along with other BSF jawans.

After being paid solemn homage, the mortal remains of the BSF constable were sent to his ancestral home in West Bengal on Saturday. The official further said that security personnel demolished 14 bunkers at Sikibung village and seven more at Mongkot Chepu village under Litan Police Station in the mountainous Ukhrul district. These bunkers had been illegally set up by militant outfits to launch attacks against both security forces and civilians.

In a separate operation, security forces recovered arms and explosives from the tri-junction areas of Maojang, Libung, Gomnom, and T Khonunjang in Tengnoupal district, which borders Myanmar. The recovered items included two 9mm pistols with magazines, 13 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), two combat uniforms, one pair of jungle shoes, and a backpack. All 13 IEDs were safely destroyed on the spot by the security personnel.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police arrested two individuals from the Vengnuam Singngat area in Churachandpur district. Authorities recovered 45 soap cases containing brown sugar, a Maruti Gypsy vehicle, two mobile phones, and two bags from their possession.

Security forces, comprising both Central and state units, continue to carry out extensive crackdowns on militant activities. Search operations and area domination exercises are ongoing in fringe, mixed-population, and other vulnerable areas across multiple districts.

To strengthen surveillance and prevent the movement of unlawful elements, a total of 109 nakas (checkpoints) have been set up across both valley and hill districts of the state.

Security forces are also escorting vehicles, including trucks transporting essential commodities, along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37).

Tight security arrangements and convoy protection remain in place along sensitive stretches to ensure the safe movement of traffic. Manipur Police have urged the public to refrain from believing rumours and to remain cautious about fake videos circulating on social media. “The authenticity of any circulated videos or audio clips should be verified with the Central Control Room. Uploading or sharing unverified or misleading content on social media will invite legal action,” the police statement warned. (IANS)

Also Read: BSF Jawan Killed in Firing Between Kuki-Zo and Tangkhul Volunteers in Manipur’s Ukhrul