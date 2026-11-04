Second Day of Shutdown in Manipur Leaves Markets Closed and Vehicles Stranded

IMPHAL: Normal life remained affected in Kangpokpi district for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as a tribal organisation continued its shutdown to protest against the alleged failure of the Manipur government to take action over the killing of two Kuki community youths.

A police officer said that shops, markets and business establishments remained closed due to the shutdown.

Several goods-laden vehicles bound for Imphal through National Highway-2 (NH-2) were also unable to enter Kangpokpi district and remained stranded in neighbouring Senapati district, which is predominantly inhabited by the Naga community.

He said that additional security forces had been deployed in the hilly Kangpokpi district to prevent any untoward incident and maintain law and order during the shutdown.

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), a prominent Kuki-Zo organisation, had called the shutdown to condemn what it described as the state government's inaction over the killing of two Kuki civilians.

The bodies of the two Kuki youths, who had gone missing on October 28, were recovered on November 1 following multiple search operations conducted by joint teams of the Manipur Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Assam Rifles. (IANS)

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