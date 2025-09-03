Security forces apprehend cadres, recover arms, drugs from various districts of Manipur

KOHIMA: In a series of joint operations conducted across multiple districts of Manipur, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, in close coordination with the Manipur Police, apprehended three cadres of hill and valley-based insurgent groups and recovered 53 weapons, seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs), ammunition, drugs worth Rs 10 lakh, and other war-like stores.

The operations were carried out between August 25 and August 31 across the districts of Jiribam, Churachandpur, Bishnupur, Kakching, Tamenglong, Kangpokpi, Imphal West, and Imphal East districts of Manipur.

According to an official release, on August 25, Assam Rifles intercepted a significant drug trafficking attempt in S Munnuam village of Churachandpur. They seized 1,200 WY tablets worth approximately Rs 10 lakh, thereby disrupting a key narcotics supply chain.

In another operation in Singtom village near Sugnu, Chandel District, Assam Rifles, along with the Indian Army, Manipur Police and Kakching Commandos, recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including one INSAS Rifle with magazine, one Mortar, one Single Barrel Rifle, one .32 Pistol, two Carbines machine guns (country-made), four Pompi guns, seven IEDs, one Mortar Bomb with cover, assorted ammunition of INSAS (20), AK (10), SLR (15), 9mm (9) and .303 rifles (2), two Tear Smoke Grenades and four Tear Smoke Shells soft nose (LR), one INSAS LMG magazine, Communication equipment including Baofeng handset with charger, Protective and military accessories including BP cover, tactical boots (2) and belt.

On the same day, the Army, in close coordination with Assam Rifles and Kakching Police Commandos, recovered a sizeable cache of arms, ammunition, and war-like stores, including an INSAS rifle with magazine, one 51 mm mortar, one single-barrel gun, one .32 pistol, two 9 mm carbines, four pompi guns, seven IEDs, one mortar bomb, assorted live and empty rounds of various calibres, tear smoke grenades, tear smoke shells, and an INSAS LMG magazine from the general area of Singtom. Miscellaneous stores such as a Baofeng handset with charger, a bulletproof cover, tactical boots, and a belt were also recovered. (ANI)

