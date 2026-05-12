Security forces arrest two KCP cadres, seize large cache of arms across Manipur districts

IMPHAL: Laishram Gopen Singh, alias Punshiba (40), identified as an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba), was arrested on Sunday by security forces from Tentha Mathak Leikai in the Thoubal district from his locality under the Khongjom police station.

During the operation, security personnel recovered a mobile phone, a bag and camouflage clothes, including T-shirts and uniforms, from his possession.

In another operation carried out on May 10, security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from the Langol hill range under the Lamphel Police Station in the Imphal West district.

The recovered items included one INSAS rifle along with two magazines, one .303 rifle with a magazine, one single-bore barrel, four bolt-action rifles, 10 pistols each with a magazine, five 38 mm anti-riot rubber shells, one detonator, four empty cartridges and five live rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition.

Similarly, in a separate recovery operation earlier on May 9, security forces recovered arms, explosives and ammunition from Ingel Hill at Tendongyang under the Sekmai police station in the Imphal West district. The recovered items included two single-barrel guns, two .32 pistols, two No. 36 HE grenades and 99 rounds of ammunition of different calibres.

Earlier, security forces had arrested yet another active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL) on Saturday from Sawombung Khunjao under the Lamlai police station in Imphal East district. The arrested individual was identified as Huidrom Sunder Singh alias Sanathoi alias Salai (41), a resident of Sekta Awang Leikai in Imphal East district. A mobile phone was seized from his possession. (ANI)

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