2028 Meghalaya Elections Could Be Impacted by Coal Ban, Says Kyrmen Shylla

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Amid growing political debate over livelihood issues in Meghalaya's coal belt ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections, Kyrmen Shylla on Monday said people in East Jaintia Hills were now prioritising livelihood restoration over party loyalty, with the lifting of the rat-hole coal mining ban emerging as the region's most pressing issue.

Speaking to reporters, the United Democratic Party (UDP) legislator said residents were willing to support any political party - including BJP, NPP, VPP or UDP - that could provide a permanent solution to the coal mining ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and revive the local economy, which has remained severely affected for over 12 years.

Shylla said the people had repeatedly expressed frustration over the prolonged restrictions on coal mining, stressing that economic survival mattered more than political affiliations. According to him, the public expected elected representatives to focus on development and livelihood generation, especially in districts directly dependent on coal-related activities. He noted that East Jaintia Hills had suffered significantly due to the mining restrictions, with many families facing economic hardship for more than a decade.

The MLA said the unresolved coal issue could become a decisive factor in the 2028 elections, particularly in coal-producing districts. He added that people were no longer concerned about which party came to power, but whether a government could deliver tangible results and restore employment opportunities linked to coal mining.

Shylla also stated that despite appreciating developmental initiatives undertaken by the BJP in states it governs and by the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government under Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, infrastructure development alone would not address the concerns of East Jaintia Hills residents without restoring coal-based livelihoods.

He further said that people in the region had remained patient for 12 years since the NGT ban was imposed, but frustration had deepened due to the lack of a permanent resolution. According to Shylla, whichever political party could successfully resolve the coal issue and lift the ban would likely receive strong public support in the upcoming 2028 Assembly elections.

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