Security forces recover ammunition, warlike stores in Manipur

IMPHAL: Indian Army troops of Spear Corps, in coordination with Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, recovered arms, ammunition, and warlike stores during intelligence-based joint operations in the hill and valley districts of Manipur. According to a post on X by Spear Corps, the operations were conducted between August 11 and 17 across districts, including Jiribam, Tamenglong, Tengnoupal, Kakching, Churachandpur, Thoubal, Imphal West, and Imphal East. "Intelligence-based joint operations were launched between 11-17 Aug 25 by #IndianArmy and #AssamRifles formations under #SpearCorps, with #Manipur_Police in the hill and valley districts of #Manipur, namely Jiribam, Tamenglong, Tengnoupal, Kakching, Churachandpur, Thoubal, Imphal West and Imphal East. The coordinated operations have resulted in apprehension of 11 cadres, recovery of 11 IEDs, 39 weapons comprising automatics, rifles, pistols, improvised mortars, grenades, ammunition and warlike stores," the post read.

