Security forces recover huge cache of arms in Manipur

IMPHAL: Security forces recovered a large quantity of arms, ammunition and military equipment during a joint counter-insurgency operation carried out in several hill areas of Kangpokpi district over the last three days.

According to Manipur Police, the operation commenced on June 20 after intelligence inputs indicated the presence of armed militants in and around Leilon Vaiphei, Leilon Munlui, Molhoi, P. Moulding, Leilon Khunou and neighbouring areas.

Personnel of the Manipur Police, Central Reserve Police Force, Rapid Action Force, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action and the Indian Army participated in the coordinated exercise.

During the operation, suspected militants opened fire on the advancing teams, leading to an exchange of gunfire. Despite the resistance, security personnel continued search and combing operations on June 21 and 22 across various locations in the district. (Agencies)

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