Top Manipur Rebel Leader Arrested in Goa After Two Decades on the Run

Guwahati: In a major breakthrough, the Crime Branch of the Goa Police, in coordination with the Manipur Police, has apprehended a highly wanted insurgent leader from the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in South Goa.

The arrested individual has been identified as self-styled Lieutenant Colonel Nongthongbam Ingo, who also goes by the aliases Krishna and Lal. Ingo, a senior member of the banned Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) and its armed wing, the PLA, had been evading law enforcement agencies for over 20 years. He was wanted in connection with several cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), including a prominent case at the Lilong Police Station in Manipur’s Thoubal district.

Acting on precise intelligence indicators tracking his transit, the Goa Police laid a trap and detained Ingo in the Fatorda-Margao area within hours of his arrival in the coastal state on 16 June.

The breakthrough came after the Manipur Police arrested two active operational cadres, Sanasam Sanamatum and Yengkokpam Premchand, near Lilong on 5 June on charges of public extortion. During their interrogation, the dynamic duo disclosed that they were operating under the direct command of Ingo, revealing his itinerary and location. Following his detention, Ingo was flown to Imphal via Delhi under tight security and is currently being processed at the Thoubal District Police Headquarters for judicial production.