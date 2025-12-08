Security forces seize narcotics worth Rs 12.5 crore in Manipur

IMPHAL: Security forces in Manipur seized narcotics valued at nearly Rs 12.5 crore and arrested two men from Assam during a joint operation that dealt a major setback to drug trafficking in the region. The operation was carried out when a combined team of Manipur Police, the Central Reserve Police Force and the Assam Rifles intercepted a vehicle at Leingangpokpi in Jiribam district.

Officials confirmed that the two suspects were transporting a large consignment of highly addictive contraband. Police identified the arrested men as Rajib Hussain Mazumder of Ranighat and Sahar Alom Mazumder of Dubang, both from Cachar district in Assam. Officers recovered 50,000 WY/R tablets weighing 5.185 kilogrammes from their vehicle.

Former chief minister N Biren Singh praised the enforcement action in a statement on X, noting the substantial value of the seized narcotics and commending the coordinated effort of the agencies involved.

He stated that such operations highlighted the shared responsibility in working towards a drug-free Manipur and protecting the state’s youth. (Agencies)

Also Read: BSF seizes Yaba tablets and narcotic drugs worth Rs 9 crore in Tripura