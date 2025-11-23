BSF seizes Yaba tablets and narcotic drugs worth Rs 9 crore in Tripura

AGARTALA: In a major anti-narcotics operation, the Border Security Force (BSF), in coordination with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), seized a large consignment of Yaba tablets and other narcotics valued at approximately Rs 9 crore in Tripura, officials said. The operation, based on specific intelligence, was conducted on Thursday when a joint team of BSF and DRI acted on a tip-off regarding the movement of drugs from Agartala towards Bishramganj.

At around 8:30 am, a Mobile Check Post (MCP) was set up near Gate No. 01 of SHQ BSF Gokulnagar. During routine checks, a Van with registration number TR 01 CH 0353 attempted to evade the checkpoint and fled towards Udaipur via the Bishalgarh Bypass Road. The joint team quickly gave chase and located the abandoned vehicle near Kalkaliya High School at approximately 9:30 am. (ANI)

