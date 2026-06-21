Seven Militants Held in Manipur as Protests Erupt Over Killing of Six Naga Civilians

IMPHAL: Seven militants, including two senior leaders of different outlawed outfits, were arrested by security forces from separate districts of Manipur, while arms and ammunition were also recovered during the operations, officials said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people, including a large number of women and youths, staged a protest march in Imphal on Saturday, demanding justice for six Naga civilians who were allegedly abducted on May 13 and whose bodies were recovered on June 19 from the vicinity of Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district.

A police official said the peaceful rally was organised by the All Naga Students' Association, Manipur (ANSAM). The march began at Tangkhul Baptist Church in Dewlaland and covered about 4 kilometres before concluding at Manipur Baptist Church in Chingmeirong, Imphal West district.

ANSAM President Angteshang Maring said the march reflected the deep anguish and public outrage over the killing of the six civilians and reiterated the demand for justice for the victims and their families.

The killings have drawn widespread condemnation from political leaders and civil society groups across the Northeast. Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, and Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, who belongs to the Thadou tribe, a constituent of the broader Kuki-Zo community in Manipur, have strongly denounced the incident. (IANS)

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