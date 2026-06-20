Security Escort Dispute Leaves Hundreds of Trucks Stranded on Manipur’s NH-37

Imphal: The movement of hundreds of goods-laden trucks on National Highway 37 (NH-37), connecting Imphal with Silchar in Assam, has been disrupted following a dispute over security arrangements, leaving several vehicles stranded along the route.

The issue arose after security escorts responsible for protecting transport vehicles along the highway were withdrawn, affecting the safe passage of essential supply carriers. Several trucks carrying key commodities were left stranded at various locations, including vulnerable stretches along the highway.

Transport operators have urged the authorities to restore adequate security measures to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles. They warned that prolonged disruption could affect the supply chain and potentially lead to shortages and price increases of essential goods in the state.

NH-37 is considered one of Manipur’s crucial lifelines, providing an alternative route for bringing supplies into the landlocked state. Any interruption on the highway directly impacts the availability of food items, fuel, and other necessities.

Authorities have maintained that security measures are being reviewed to facilitate the safe movement of vehicles through sensitive areas. Efforts are underway to resolve the issue and restore normal traffic flow on the highway.