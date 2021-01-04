Social worker Mutum Dineshwar conferred Dr Ambedkar Award-2020

IMPHAL: Noted social worker Mutum Dineshwar received the 'Dr Ambedkar National Award-2020' at the Hiyangthang Heibok Mahadev Temple in Wangoi under Imphal West district of Manipur. The 'Maharaj Mongyamba Multipurpose Livestock cum Agricultural & Social Forestry Co-op Society Limited, Imphal gave a warm welcome to Dineshwar.



The event was attended by Sinam Sanamacha Singh; G Binoy Sharma, ex-president BJP, 21-Naoriya Constituency; Y Kiran Singh, secretary BJP Imphal West; ChJalil, vice president BJP camp Imphal West; ThBrojen, secretary Kangla transport and representatives of Hiyangthang Heibok Mahadev Temple committee as presidium members.

Speaking on the event, the advisor of Maharaj Mongyamba Multipurpose Livestock cum Agricultural & Social Forestry Co-op Society Limited, Ch Nildhaja Meitei, extended his thanks to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Kala Sanskriti and Sahitya Akademi for recognizing the efforts and works of Mutum Dineshwar.

The Dr B.R. Ambedkar National Award was instituted in 2013 in the memory of former Union Law Minister and Father of the Constitution of India, Dr B.R. Ambedkar. It recognizes the outstanding performers in the various fields. It identifies and honours professionals who have envisioned and created marvels to create a mark. It strives to recognize and encourage outstanding people for their perfection and contribution towards the society and nation which inspires others also to follow suit.

The national award is given for the following categories: • Education • Media & Journalism • Literature • Industry & Corporate • Social Work • NGO & Organization • Art & Culture • Medical & Hospitality • Sports & Games • Research & Publication

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, fondly called Babasaheb, was an Indian jurist, politician, philosopher, anthropologist, historian and economist. (Agencies)

