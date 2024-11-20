Supreme Court Extends Deadline for Manipur Government to Respond to Inner Line Permit Challenge

The Supreme Court has given Manipur's government eight weeks to respond to a petition that challenges the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in the state. Amra Bangalee, an organisation, filed the plea. They claim the ILP system violates basic rights and puts up roadblocks to growth and tourism.
Four northeastern states now use the ILP system: Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Manipur. This system means people from other parts of India need to get permission before they can enter these states. The ILP system tries to protect native communities, but some say it gets in the way of unity and business.
A bench consisting of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti has agreed to the state government's request for more time to prepare its response. Previously, on January 3, 2022, the Supreme Court had issued notices to the Centre, the Manipur government, and other relevant parties based on the petition.
Key Issues Raised In The Petition
The petition challenges Manipur's Inner Line Permit Guidelines, 2019, saying the provisions give the state unchecked powers to control the movement of non-residents. The petitioner argued that such action violates Articles 14, 15, 19 and 21 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality, freedom of movement and the right to life.
According to the petition, the ILP system is outdated and ineffective, saying: "The draconian ILP system is fundamentally opposed to the policies of social integration, development and technological advancement in the area beyond the Inner Line, apart from hampering tourism within the state, which is a major source of revenue generation for these areas."
The petitioners urged the court to review this approach. They stated that these restrictions are not only an obstacle to tourism. But it also alienates communities within the country.