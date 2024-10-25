Shillong MP Ricky AJ Syngkon Calls For Implementation Of Inner Line Permit In Meghalaya

SHILLONG: Shillong MP Ricky AJ Syngkon has indicated that the issue of implementing the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Meghalaya will be raised at the national level.

It is an attempt to address the growing demand of the public to put in place measures to prioritize the interests of the state's indigenous population.

Syngkon, while speaking to the media, said that he has discussed about the ILP on an informal level but has not brought up this issue at the national level, such as in Parliament.