Ten Militants Arrested Across Six Manipur Districts, 35 Acres of Poppy Destroyed in 24 Hours

Security forces in Manipur arrested ten hardcore militants belonging to multiple insurgent outfits from six districts of the state during a 24-hour period, police said on Wednesday.

The arrested militants were apprehended from Imphal West, Imphal East, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur, Kakching, and Thoubal districts. They are associated with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and its political wing the Revolutionary People's Front (RPF), the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), and the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK).

Police said the militants had been involved in various criminal activities, including kidnapping and the forcible collection of so-called "subscriptions" from contractors, government employees, traders, and civilians.

Also read: Assam Rifles Destroy Illegal Poppy Cultivation in Manipur