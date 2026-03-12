Ten Militants Arrested Across Six Manipur Districts, 35 Acres of Poppy Destroyed in 24 Hours

Security forces in Manipur arrested ten hardcore militants belonging to multiple insurgent outfits from six districts of the state during a 24-hour period, police said on Wednesday.
The arrested militants were apprehended from Imphal West, Imphal East, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur, Kakching, and Thoubal districts. They are associated with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and its political wing the Revolutionary People's Front (RPF), the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), and the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK).
Police said the militants had been involved in various criminal activities, including kidnapping and the forcible collection of so-called "subscriptions" from contractors, government employees, traders, and civilians.
As part of the ongoing anti-narcotics crackdown, central and state security forces destroyed more than 35 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in the mountainous Kangpokpi and Ukhrul districts, effectively foiling attempts to produce opium worth several crores of rupees.
In separate operations, security forces arrested six drug peddlers from Imphal East and Thoubal districts. Recoveries from the peddlers included 16.60 kg of dry ganja, 5.7 grams of brown sugar, identity cards, and mobile phones.
Security forces also recovered arms and ammunition from different districts during routine operations. Central and state agencies have intensified search operations and area domination drives across fringe, mixed-populated, and vulnerable areas of the state.