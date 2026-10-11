Three Dead, Houses Torched in Fresh Manipur Clashes Amid Rising Tensions

Imphal: Three people, including a woman, were killed in fresh clashes between armed groups in Manipur's Kamjong and Ukhrul districts in the past 24 hours, while Kamjong police station was reportedly set on fire, officials said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, police have dismissed reports and video circulating on social media that the Kamjong police station was burnt.

The violence also spread to parts of Kangpokpi district, where a heavy exchange of fire between armed groups was reported. Several houses were reportedly torched in the clashes, raising fresh concerns over the deteriorating security situation in the state.

A police official said that a 23-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were killed in Chassad village in Kuki-majority Kamjong district, which is predominantly inhabited by the Naga community. The woman, identified as Domkhonei Touthang, a mother of five, sustained a gunshot wound near her neck on Friday night and died within minutes, the official said.

According to the official, her killing triggered an exchange of fire between armed Kuki and Naga groups, which continued into Saturday morning. The man, identified as Michael Ngamminlen Haokip, was killed in the ensuing clashes. Ten houses were also reportedly burnt during the violence.

In a separate incident in Ukhrul district, a 40-year-old man, identified as Sandeep Rai, was shot dead near Chepu Yaolen after suspected militants allegedly opened fire on his vehicle. Rai, who belonged to the Nepali community, died inside the car he was driving, the police official said.

A heavy exchange of fire between armed groups was also reported at Makui Ashang and Tapon along the IT Road in Kangpokpi district. (IANS)

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