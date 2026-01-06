Tourists enjoy boat rides at Loktak Lake as normalacy returns in Manipur

IMPHAL: Tourism and agriculture are offering fresh signs of recovery in Manipur, as normalcy slowly returns after years of disruption. Tourists were seen enjoying boating at Loktak Lake, Northeast India's largest freshwater lake, famed for its unique Phumdis - floating islands made of vegetation, soil and organic matter. The visuals from the site show tourists calmly sitting in boats and taking in the scenic beauty.

Meanwhile, in Kumbi Terakha village of Bishnupur district, a progressive farmer's journey is drawing attention for restoring hope through sustainable agriculture. Vegetable farmer Ningthoujam Inaocha has successfully revived his livelihood after suffering a severe setback during the COVID-19 pandemic and the prolonged unrest in the state.

Cultivating vegetables on one lourak of land, Inaocha has grown cabbage (Green Hero variety), cauliflower, broccoli (Queen Magic variety) and mustard, using a local mustard variety he has relied on for years. This season alone, he planted nearly 18,000 plants, including over 3,000 mustard plants, and recently harvested around 100 bundles of mustard in a single day.

Recalling the difficult past, Inaocha said he faced heavy losses during the pandemic due to the inability to sell produce, with violence further disrupting farming activities until last year. "This year, I feel hopeful that I can sell my produce properly," he said.

He earns Rs seven to eight lakh per season and around Rs 20 lakh annually from vegetable farming, excluding paddy cultivation. He believes that if more farmers adopt intensive and scientific practices, Manipur can move towards financial self-reliance. "If farming is done scientifically, production can increase further. Organic farming gives less yield, but the profit is more assured," he explained.

His farm has also generated local employment. Farm worker Yumnam Ibemcha said several workers are engaged in planting, field cleaning and maintenance. With improving conditions and rising agricultural activity, farmers like Inaocha are hopeful that peace and productivity will restore livelihoods across Manipur's rural areas. (ANI)

