Two Granades Found Near MP Sanajaoba Leishemba’s Residence in Imphal

Imphal: Security forces recovered two hand grenades near the residence of Manipur Rajya Sabha MP Sanajaoba Leishemba in Imphal on Monday, police said.

The explosives were detected by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel stationed at Bal Vidya Mandir School, situated barely 50 metres from the MP’s house in Palace Compound. The grenades were spotted at the main gate of the school during a routine security check.

A bomb disposal squad was immediately deployed to the site. Upon inspection, experts confirmed that both grenades were missing their detonators, rendering them non-functional and incapable of being triggered.

Police have registered a case at Porompat Police Station and initiated an investigation. Efforts are underway to ascertain who placed the explosives and whether the act was intended as a threat or intimidation.

Authorities are also probing the possible involvement of insurgent groups, given the sensitive,security environment in the state.