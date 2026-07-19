Two more arrested in Naga civilians killing case in Manipur

IMPHAL: A joint team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Manipur Police on Saturday arrested two more accused from Manipur's Kangpokpi district for their alleged involvement in the abduction and killing of six Naga civilians, police said.

A senior police official said the latest arrests have taken the total number of accused apprehended in the case to four. All four are alleged to have been involved in the abduction and murder of six members of the Naga community in Kangpokpi district on May 13.

The official said that following investigation in the abduction and killing of six Naga individuals, a joint team of NIA, Manipur Police and CRPF arrested the two accused, identified as Lungoulal Vaiphei and Lunminthang Sitlhou alias Jack, both residents of Kangpokpi district. Further efforts are on to arrest other individuals involved in the case, the official said.

Earlier on July 10, a joint team of NIA, Manipur Police and CRPF conducted a joint operation leading to the arrest of two accused. The arrested persons were identified as Pradip and his wife, Ayingbi, both residents of Leilon Vaiphei village of Kangpokpi district.

The bodies of the six Naga civilians were recovered on June 11 from a forested area in Kangpokpi district, nearly a month after they were allegedly abducted on May 13. The gruesome killings triggered widespread protests, counter economic blockades and renewed tensions between the Naga and Kuki Zo communities across parts of Manipur. (IANS)

Also Read: Protest at Manipur Over Alleged Operation at Naga Army Camp