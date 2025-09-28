Two more PLA militants held for Manipur ambush

IMPHAL: Two hardcore cadres of the banned militant outfit People’s Liberation Army (PLA), involved in the September 19 ambush, in which two Assam Rifles personnel were killed and five others injured in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, were arrested, officials said on Saturday.

A police official said that two cadres of the PLA who were involved in the September 19 ambush on the Assam Rifles at Nambol Sabal Leikai in Bishnupur district were arrested on Friday night from Imphal West District. The apprehended militants were identified as Thongram Sadananda Singh alias Ngachik alias Purakpa (18) and self-styled Lt Corpl Chongtham Mahesh alias Momo alias Amo Singh (51). (IANS)

Also Read: Manipur: 3 Militants, 3 Drug Peddlers Held; Illegal Liquor Unit Busted