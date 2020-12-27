Union Minister Amit Shah flagged off a host of projects in Imphal, Manipur





Imphal: Union Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a host of developmental projects in Imphal, Manipur. He claimed that the state's days of blockades are over. Union minister Shah reached Manipur on Sunday noon. He inaugurated various projects in Assam on Saturday. He left from Guwahati after offering his prayers at the Kamkhya Temple.

Shah claimed that after the BJP party came into power in Manipur, there are no more blockades in the state. He further appreciated Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's government on giving a new identity to the state.

While addressing a public gathering at the Hapta Kangjeibung ground in Imphal, Shah talked about the 'inner Line Permit' (ILP) issue. ILP is a document that the Indian citizens require to enter a particular state. Prior to 2019, only three states in Northeast India asked for ILP. They are Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram. However, in 2019, the ILP was extended to Manipur too. Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted ILP to Manipur to protect the indigenous communities of Manipur.

Shah inaugurated a host of projects from the Hapta Kanjeibung ground. He inaugurated seven developmental projects. Out of these projects, Rs 2,000 crore is for a multipurpose project in Thoubal, Rs 128 crore for an IIIT, Rs 950 crore for IT SEZ, Rs 237.49 for State Government Guest House and Rs 325 crore for the Churachandpur Medical College.

In Assam, Shah laid the foundation stones for the second medical college in Guwahati, along with nine new law colleges across the state. He launched Rs 1176 crore projects in Assam. The new medical college will be built at a cost of Rs 755 crore, which will further add 1,200 beds with state-of-the-art facilities for the best healthcare.

Shah reached Assam late on Friday night and was welcomed in a grand way.





