Union minister highlights highway expansion, railway connectivity in Northeast

IMPHAL, Oct 27: Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey, during a meeting in Manipur’s Senapati district, highlighted the progress of infrastructure development in the Northeast, particularly the expansion of National Highways and improvements in railway connectivity across the region.

A Manipur government official said on Tuesday that the Central minister observed that connectivity had long been a major challenge in the Northeast region but noted that significant improvements were now becoming visible.

Dubey held a meeting with Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday and discussed various matters. “We held a fruitful discussion on matters pertaining to the development of the state,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X. The Union Minister visited Naga-inhabited Senapati district on Monday and chaired a review meeting on the implementation of various Central government schemes at the Deputy Commissioner's Conference Hall. During the meeting, Dubey reviewed the progress and implementation of various Central government flagship programmes and schemes in the district. Key issues relating to the progress of ongoing projects, implementation challenges, and public grievances were also discussed.

Officials from various departments, including District Administration, Police, Forest, Health, DRDA, PWD, PHED, CAF&amp;PD, MSRLM, and MSPDCL, briefed the Minister on their respective activities, achievements, and ongoing initiatives. Addressing the meeting, the Central Minister emphasised the importance of building a self-reliant and stronger India by 2047, marking 100 years of the country's Independence. He urged government officials and citizens to enhance their skills, discharge their responsibilities efficiently, and contribute meaningfully towards the nation's overall development.

The Minister further stressed the importance of reviewing developmental activities at the grassroots level to ensure the effective implementation of government schemes and assess their actual impact on beneficiaries. He urged all District Level Officers to accord priority to the proper implementation of various schemes under their respective departments and agencies, with particular emphasis on ensuring that the intended benefits reach the people.

Minister Dubey also encouraged the officers to submit constructive suggestions in a systematic manner so that these could be forwarded to the appropriate authorities for consideration and necessary follow-up action. He highlighted the importance of engaging with relevant stakeholders, including NITI Aayog, to facilitate the effective examination and implementation of such suggestions. (IANS)

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