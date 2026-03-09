UPSC CSE 2025 Toppers Share Their Stories: Hard Work, Family Support and a Dream of Service

The candidates recommended in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 results, declared on March 6, opened up on Sunday about their journeys, strategies, and plans — offering a glimpse into what it takes to crack one of India's most competitive examinations.
Anuj Agnihotri, who secured All India Rank 1, chose Medical Science as his optional subject and holds an MBBS degree from AIIMS Jodhpur.
Speaking to ANI, Agnihotri said he began preparing for the examination during his internship in 2022 and appeared for it for the first time in 2023. He described the UPSC journey as "gruelling" but said the positive result made every bit of the hard work worthwhile.
Agnihotri credited his family and fellow aspirants for their support throughout the process, and advised future candidates to stay determined and work on building a well-rounded personality alongside their preparation.
Rahul Moirangthem, who hails from Kakching in Manipur, secured AIR 824 and was candid about where he draws his strength from.
"I am feeling very happy. The credit for my success goes to my family, who supported me throughout my journey," Moirangthem told ANI.
Navneet Kaur from Bathinda, Punjab, secured AIR 111 in her third attempt — after studying 12 to 14 hours a day to get there.
"I always dreamt of becoming a civil servant. I want to work for the betterment of society and promote public libraries. I want to dedicate my life to the service of humanity," she told ANI.
A total of 958 candidates were recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services — 659 men and 299 women. Among those recommended are 42 persons with benchmark disability, including 10 with orthopedic handicaps, 14 visually challenged candidates, 9 hearing impaired, and 9 with multiple disabilities.
The Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 was held on May 25, 2025. Of the 9,37,876 candidates who applied, 5,76,793 actually appeared for the exam.