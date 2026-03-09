UPSC CSE 2025 Toppers Share Their Stories: Hard Work, Family Support and a Dream of Service

Anuj Agnihotri, who secured All India Rank 1, chose Medical Science as his optional subject and holds an MBBS degree from AIIMS Jodhpur.

Speaking to ANI, Agnihotri said he began preparing for the examination during his internship in 2022 and appeared for it for the first time in 2023. He described the UPSC journey as "gruelling" but said the positive result made every bit of the hard work worthwhile.

Agnihotri credited his family and fellow aspirants for their support throughout the process, and advised future candidates to stay determined and work on building a well-rounded personality alongside their preparation.