Woman from Manipur becomes First Woman from NE to Helm DG Audit Post

IMPHAL:

Rina Akoijam, an IA&AS officer from Manipur, took over as Director General of Audit (Infrastructure) in New Delhi on Thursday.

Rina Akoijam becomes the first woman from the North Eastern region of India to have hold the DG Audit Post.

She holds a master's degree in English literature from Delhi University.



Rina has previously served as Principal Director of Commercial Audit & Ex Officio Member Audit Board Ill, New Delhi; Accountant General (Audit), Sikkim; Principal Director (Central Excise), Principal Director (Northern Region), and Principal Director (GASAB) in the Comptroller & Auditor General of India's office in New Delhi.

She also worked as a project manager for the INTOSAI Development Initiative (IDI) in Oslo (Norway), where she oversaw capacity development programmes for Supreme Audit Institutions throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

She has extensive experience auditing the public sector for both the Central and state governments in Meghalaya, Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, West Bengal, and New Delhi.



She had also performed international audits, such as those of UNICEF headquarters in New York, the UNICEF Supplies Division in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Cooperative Audits in the Pacific Region.

She is an INTOSAI-certified training expert who has served as a resource person in a number of national and international programmes.

She has completed Financial Attestation Audit training at the National Audit Office in London, UK (2006) and a Management Development Programme on Public Policy and Management at the Goldman School of Public Policy at the University of California, Berkeley (2014).

Akoijam Rina is the eldest daughter of Kwakeithel Nganapithong's Akoijam Ranbir and Chitrasakhi.

She was a gold medalist in the matriculation exam and topped the state of Manipur in 1986 as a student at Little Flower School in Imphal.



Following that, she graduated from Delhi Public School, RK Puram, and went on to complete her degree and post-graduation in English Literature at Delhi University before entering the government services in 1997.







Also Read - Sonic Boom Sound Shocks Bengalureans, Leaves Citizens React To Another Mystery

Also Watch







