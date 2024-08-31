15 Cement Plants Functioning in State: Sniawbhalang Dhar

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister in-charge Transport department, Sniawbhalang Dhar on Friday said that there are 15 cement plants (limited companies) which are functioning as on today in the state. Dhar also informed that there are 17 coke factories.

Informing the House during the a “half hour discussion” brought by North Shillong MLA, Adelbert Nongrum, on the concluding day of the Autumn Session, Dhar informed the House that Nongrum wanted to know cement companies that are running their factory/or mining site on land held in the name of the tribal local Director of the company and the total number of coke oven plants that are running their factory on land held in the name of the tribal local partner of the partnership firm.

Out of the 15 cement plants, 11 cement plants (Star Cement Ltd., Meghalaya Cement Ltd., Amrit Cement Ltd., Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd., Green Valley Industries Ltd., Hills Cement Company Ltd., Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd., Megha Technical & Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Jaintia Cement Ltd, JUD Cements Ltd, Goldstone Cements Ltd) have set up their factory in their own land.

Three cement plants Mawuluh Cherry Cements Ltd, Virgo Cements Ltd and Billienium Cements Ltd. have taken land on lease from private land owner and one cement plant RNB Cements Pvt. Ltd. has set up factory on land leased out by Commerce & Industries Deptt.

Meanwhile, Dhar also informed the House that out of the 17 coke oven plants, two plants (i.e. Abhi Coke Pvt. Ltd. & Jaintia Coke Pvt. Ltd) have set up in their own land and verification in respect of the balance 15 coke oven plants will be initiated soon.

