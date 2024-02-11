2-day International Water Conclave 2024 concludes in Meghalaya

Shillong: The International Water Conclave 2024 concluded at the Hotel Courtyard Marriot after two days of intensive deliberations. The event saw the participation of various experts, scientists, policymakers, and stakeholders who shared insights and ideas on water management.

In the closing plenary, S.C. Sadhu, Secretary, Fisheries, Government of Meghalaya, provided a brief summarization of all the sessions. Dr. Shakil P. Ahammed, Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, Government of Meghalaya, presented the Draft Shillong Declaration during the event.

D.P. Wahlang, Chief Secretary, emphasised the significance of the conclave's timing and relevance. He pointed out the paradox of Meghalaya having the cleanest village in Asia while also grappling with two of the most polluted rivers in the middle of the town. He announced that key decisions had been made during the cabinet meeting to address these challenges.

Wahlang highlighted the importance of coordination among different departments for effective water management in the state. He stressed the need for rejuvenating and resuscitating various water sources, proposing the utilisation of government funds for source regeneration. Additionally, he emphasised the integration of water preservation and waste management into the education syllabus to ensure practical learning for students.

During the event, Meghalaya Chief Secretary Shri D.P. Wahlang officially released the Shillong Declaration. On the second day of the conclave, participants engaged in extensive deliberations covering a spectrum of topics, including water and livelihoods, gender equity in water management, water quality, community engagement, governance, and river systems, a press release said.

