20 Cadets from Republic Day NCC Camp 2024 felicitated in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: Twenty NCC Cadets of the Meghalaya group who represented North Eastern Directorate in the Republic Day Camp 2024 at New Delhi were felicitated by the Hon’ble Governor of Meghalaya, Shri Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan, Shillong on Saturday. The felicitation carried a monetary incentive along with citation.

In his message, the Governor commended the outstanding performance of the cadets during the Republic Day Parade and acknowledged the rigorous selection process that only a handful of cadets from the region could successfully clear. Highlighting the privilege that the cadets had as ambassadors of the state showcasing Meghalaya's rich cultural heritage and traditions on such a grand platform, the Hon’ble Governor praised their exemplary qualities and abilities.

Governor Chauhan emphasized the values of discipline and patriotism instilled in the cadets, urging them to continue exhibiting exemplary leadership qualities in their chosen paths, whether in academics, defence, healthcare, engineering, or other endeavours. He called upon all NCC officers and cadets to maintain their dedication, bravery, and enthusiasm, contributing to India's progress and standing as a global leader.

On the occasion, the Governor also presented a citation to the NCC North East Region Directorate (NER Dte) and unit of Meghalaya NCC for exceptional service to the Nation and community as NCC fraternity. The Republic Day camp is the culmination of all National Cadet Corps (NCC) training activities of the year where around 1,800 cadets from all over the country participate. Out of 1 lakh candidates from across the Northeastern states, this year there were 170 cadets from the NER Directorate who attended the camp, out of which 20 were from the Shillong Group.

NCC NER Dte is spread across all the seven States of North East with more than 1 Lakh Cadets and has done exceptional service in Community Development, Youth empowerment, adventure activities and Disaster Management. 11 cadets have joined the Armed Forces as officers, 276 as Agniveers and 120 has joined CAPF in the past year. The felicitation ceremony was graced by the presence of Principal Secretary to the Governor, Shri Harish Chandra Chaudhary, IFS, Additional Director General of NCC, North Eastern Region, Major General Gagan Deep, Group Commander, NCC group Shillong, Brigadier Vijayant Mahadik, NCC officers, cadets, dignitaries and media representatives, the press communiqué stated.

