Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari visits Eastern Air Command, Shillong

NEW DELHI: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff, Indian Air Force, visited 509 Signal Unit (SU) at Eastern Air Command , Shillong on 14 May 2024. He was received by Air Marshal SP Dharkar, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command and Group Captain Vivek Sharma, Station Commander, 509 SU.

The Chief of the Air Staff interacted with station personnel and congratulated the unit on being awarded the President’s Colours on 08 March 2024. Veterans, who had served in the station since its inception in 1964, were also present and interacted with Chief of the Air Staff.

During his visit, the CAS reviewed the operational capability and readiness of the station, stated the press release.

