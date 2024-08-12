Akashvani Music Concert Mesmerizes Shillong with Performances by Meghalaya's Finest Local Artists

Shillong: Akashvani Music Concert today saw some of the finest local music exponents from Meghalaya holding connoisseurs and music lovers enraptured in Shillong. Coinciding with the spirit of Independence day and celebrating our rich Musical Heritage, Akashvani Shillong organized the ‘Akashvani Music Concert’ on Saturday at U SoSo Tham Auditorium, Shillong featuring the local artists and groups who enthralled the audience with a beautiful combination of patriotic and light music which rekindled the patriotic spirit of the listeners. The rendition of a heartfelt and poignant Hindi song ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo’ by Bateithymmai Nongrum also paid tribute to those who had laid down their lives for the motherland. A galaxy of local artists exhibited their skills and mesmerized the audience. These included Khasi Group Songs led by Balahpynhun Mawlong and Kitkupar Nongsiej, Jaintia Group Songs led by Silbi Passah and Garo Group Songs by Gladborn Momin. Khasi Music exponent Justine I Sun obliged the audience by singing his popular songs and left the audience asking for more. Popular singers and local talents of western music by bands led by Donboklang Dohling and Gwyneth Alicia Mawlong also contributed towards making the occasion an enjoyable one.

The chief guest on the occasion Air Marshal S P Dharkar, PVSM, AVSM Air Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Air Command during his address appreciated the efforts of All India Radio, Shillong in celebrating music and Independence Day through this musical extravaganza. He profoundly acknowledged that music has an extraordinary ability to transcend people from various cultures, language and backgrounds, touching the hearts of people worldwide. He said, “music doesn’t actually have a language. It can be in any language, one you understand or not, and you can follow the specific script in which it is written or not, but good music makes you tap your feet, jump up and down, and remember a beautiful melody forever.” Dharkar also fondly remembered the golden days of All India Radio. “It actually was a very important part of our lives, whether it was entertainment, whether it was for news, or whether it was simply to have something as a presence around you wherever you were,” he continued after stating that radio was the best source of entertainment. He also added, “But importantly, it was the entertainment that you got through Akashvani, through radio, that served as a constant assistance to enlighten, make you feel nice, make you feel happy, and it was always something that you looked forward to.” The Concert was also attended by Additional Director General (A & BO) (CO – Akashvani) NEZ, Akashvani and Doordarshan, Ashish Bhatnagar and other senior officials of the department, stated a press release.