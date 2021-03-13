Awareness programme conducted on Legal Aid and Fundamental Duties in Shillong

AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV

SHILLONG: As part of the 'Bharat Ka Amrit Mahotsav', commemorating 75 years of India's Independence, the Meghalaya State Legal Service Authority (MSLSA) Shillong organized an awareness programme on Legal Aid and Fundamental Duties at Community College, Bellefonte, Shillong on Friday.

In his keynote address, N. A. Khan, MHJS, District and Session Judge, Shillong & Member Secretary, Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority Shillong, congratulated and praised the Bellefonte institution for coming up with an alternative educational project, whereby inculcating both formal and informal education, serving mostly the weaker section of the society.

He stated that poverty is the root cause of all the problems, getting proper education becomes a burden and Bellefonte institution can be considered a dream project for the people of the State as it serves as an opportunity for the youth in bettering their lives.

Stating that a large number of youths cannot seek formal education due to many reasons, he urged the students to not feel inferior compared to other formal education students because even with all their responsibilities they are willing to give education a chance in their life and these sacrifices will definitely reap benefits.

Khan said that he has observed that students could not express themselves freely due to many reasons; therefore he encouraged them to let their voices be heard by using alternative methods like letter writings, articles and the likes.

Khan informed that the MSLSA provides legal training to students and the students in turn can reach out to people especially in remote areas in accessing legal aid and services and he assured the MSLSA will assist these institutions in rolling out these Legal Support Centres within the respective institution.

