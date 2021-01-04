Bangladeshi intruders assault Indian villager on Meghalaya border

A CORRESPONDENT



SHILLONG: In yet another incident of assault on an Indian National, Bangladeshi miscreants on January 2, attacked the person along the India-Bangladesh border. The incident took place at the same border where one Bangladesh national assaulted a BSF trooper with a machete a few days back.

According to Border Security Force (BSF) authorities, a Bangladeshi national identified as 'Iqbal' resident of Sylhet, Bangladesh along with four others intruded in the betel nut field belonging to Vijay Rongpih of Amjalong, West Jaintia Hills. While they were trying to steal the betel nuts, Vijay opposed them.

BSF official said that a skirmish took place between the Bangladeshi miscreants and the owner of the betel nut trees. "During the scuffle, the miscreants tried to drag Vijay towards the Bangladesh side; but he resisted," said the official.

Responding to the shouts for help by Vijay, fellow villagers rushed to his aid; and on seeing them approaching, the Bangladesh miscreants fled leaving the Vijay on the spot.

The BSF official also said that the villagers exhibited a sensible attitude by not opening fire on the Bangladeshis; but dispersed the miscreants by making an uproar and commotion.

The official further said that the BSF has many times warned and advised Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) to educate their people living in border area to refrain from such activities.

But in spite of the best efforts of the BSF and the BGB, intruders from across the border keep on violating the sanctity of International Boundary (IB) and target the local residents living on the Indian side along the border area, he added.

It may be mentioned that on December 29, BSF authorities had recovered the body of 46-year-old Thedian G Momin of Rasnagre Village under Gasuapara Police Station in South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

The bullet-ridden body of Thedian was recovered on the Bangladesh side of International Border subsequently.

Also Watch: Promod Boro's New Year Message: Corruption-free Governance in BTR

Also Read: Bangladeshi Repatriation: Still an unending exercise in Assam



