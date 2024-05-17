BJP condemns CUET chaos in NEHU; VPP takes tough stand on the fiasco

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned the chaos that ensued in North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) on Wednesday during the conduct of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

"Meghalaya BJP has taken a dim view of the chaos and almost inhuman suffering of the CUET aspirants, whose examination centre was NEHU, and has demanded that the organizers come up with a satisfactory justification for the harassment faced by the unfortunate examinees, failing which the party would take up the matter with the government to ensure legal action against the blundering organizers of the CUET," the state unit of BJP told. Party spokesperson for Meghalaya, Arnab Das said, “Our heart goes out to the students and their guardians who faced immeasurable physical and mental trauma before the examination. Students need to sit for an examination with a calm mind and this situation must have taken a serious toll on one’s ability to answer the question paper.”

Meanwhile, the Voice of the People Party (VPP) has said that the CUET fiasco inflicted upon the students who had to appear the exam at NEHU revealed the lack of preparedness and sheer irresponsibility by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the state government and the university administration.

"It was unfortunate that the students had to face the ordeal as there was no authority looking after their welfare," VPP leader and member of the Media Cell, Dr. Rusievan Shangpliang said. According to Shangpliang the students had to wait nearly three hours from the stipulated time to write their exam.

"However it is regrettable that the state government and especially the education minister chose to remain unconcerned with the fate of the students and instead tried to play politics on the matter," Shangpliang said. The VPP also said that it has come to the knowledge of the party that many students in rural areas failed to register themselves for CUET due to the lack of awareness, right information and guidance. In this context, the VPP has demanded that NEHU and the state government should not base on CUET for admission and rather admission should be based on their class 12 examinations.

