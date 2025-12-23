BJP Focused on Welfare, not Rebranding: MLA Alexander Laloo Hek

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Senior BJP leader and MLA Alexander Laloo Hek has asserted that the party’s focus in Meghalaya remains firmly on development and grassroots welfare, making it clear that names and rebranding of schemes are secondary to the actual benefits reaching the poor. Responding to the proposed rebranding of MNREGS to G-Ram-G, Hek said the debate over nomenclature should not distract from the larger objective of strengthening rural livelihoods and ensuring that job card holders and BPL families receive enhanced support.

Rejecting apprehensions surrounding the name change, Hek underlined that the BJP’s approach is centred on outcomes rather than labels. “What will a name do? The first and foremost priority is development,” he said, adding that there is no question of rural beneficiaries losing out. Instead, he indicated that the intent is to expand and improve benefits for those at the bottom of the economic ladder.

The BJP MLA also strongly backed the 90:10 funding formula, under which 90 percent of funds are contributed by the Centre and 10 percent by the state, describing it as essential for accountable governance. He argued that even a modest state contribution creates a sense of ownership and responsibility in implementing developmental projects, while also encouraging coordination between governments. “When the Central and State governments share the burden, they must work together for the people, leaving no room for division or confusion over who delivered the work,” he said.

Reiterating the party’s broader vision, Hek maintained that the ultimate goal is to ensure tangible development reaches the most underprivileged sections of society. He stressed that for the BJP, progress and delivery matter more than political branding, with the focus remaining on ensuring that development reaches the last person in the queue.

Also Read: BJP minister Alexander Laloo Hek inclined to contest Lok Sabha polls from Shillong