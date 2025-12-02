BSF aims for complete gap-free Indo-Bangladesh border fence by 2026

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified its border fortification drive in Meghalaya, marking a decisive push towards sealing all remaining gaps along the Indo-Bangladesh frontier by the end of 2026. In a detailed briefing, IG BSF Meghalaya Frontier O. P. Upadhyay highlighted that the force has secured 21 kilometres of crucial land clearance for new fencing, a breakthrough that significantly accelerates the gap-closing mission. This progress comes alongside last year's operationalization of 20 kilometres of fencing, reflecting strong political backing, administrative coordination and the BSF's persistent groundwork - a combination that has propelled India's border management strategy into a key transformative phase.

Upadhyay said, "During last year, we were able to construct and operationalize around 20 kilometres of fencing, thereby reducing the gaps in the border fencing all along the Indo-Bangladesh borders in Meghalaya. There were some impediments in the form of court cases and objections from the local civilian population. But with the active patronage of the Honourable Chief Minister, support of the state machinery and proactive persuasion and follow-up by BSF officers recently, we have obtained around 21 kilometres of land where we will soon start the fencing."

Reiterating the long-term objective, he added, "So hopefully, by the end of 2026, we will be able to completely fill the gaps in the border fence." Addressing the debate on zero-line fencing, the IG clarified the diplomatic and treaty-related constraints, stating, "You see, the zero-line demand is not practical. There are certain international conventions and certain treaty compulsions where we have to construct fencing beyond 150 metres. All over the border areas, in most places, the fencing has been constructed beyond 150 metres."

Appealing for public cooperation, he stressed, "So, I am sure that the population on the border will understand the complications and will support."

