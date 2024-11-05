BSF and Meghalaya Police Arrest 11 Bangladeshi Nationals in Joint Operation

A Correspondent

Shillong: The Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operation with the Meghalaya police on Monday apprehended 11 Bangladeshi nationals in two separate incidents.

According to BSF, they in a joint operation with local police, apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals near the international border at Baldamgiri Tinali (Tri-Junction) in the South West Garo Hills area.

The individuals were identified as Amir Ali (35), Mir Jahan (45), Biplob Mia (35), Angur Hussain (20), Chand Mia (32), Rasel Mia (32), and MD Bakul Mia (35), all residents of Kurigram District, Bangladesh.

It is learnt that these individuals had taken shelter near Baldamgiri Tinali in the border area of the South West Garo Hills district. During the inquiry, they revealed that they had entered the area to travel to Assam in search of employment.

In another incident, BSF troops in Meghalaya apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals and three Indian nationals. The individuals were identified as Shorobindu Biswas (37), Royal Talukder (17), Rony Lamin (34) and Kausalla Talukdar (33) all Bangladeshis.

The Indian nationals were identified as Shankhor Saha (46 years), a minor Ronbir Saha (9), and Suna Lyngdoh (22 years), along with a vehicle near the international border at Dawki in the East Khasi Hills district.

During inquiry, it was revealed that the three Bangladeshi nationals had entered the area seeking employment in Assam, while three Indian nationals had entered Bangladesh to meet their relatives.

One Bangladeshi national, identified as a tout, had arranged the vehicle for all individuals. All apprehended individuals were handed over to the concerned police station for investigation and further necessary action.

