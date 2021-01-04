BSF Meghalaya Frontier seized 60 cattle worth lakhs on Bangladesh border

SHILLONG: Troopers of BSF Meghalaya Frontier confiscated 60 cattle, worth more than Rs 21 lakh, from various areas on the International Border (IB) with Bangladesh in the intervening night of January 2 and 3.



An Indian national was apprehended at Sonapur Bridge near Umkiang. Without any valid document, he was carrying cattle in a truck. His accomplice, however, managed to flee, stated a release.

Stating that generally cattle smugglers keep the cattle in thick forests for sometime, the BSF added that these smugglers attempt to take them into Bangladesh taking advantage of vulnerable patches through the unfenced border locations.

