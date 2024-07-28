Budget reflects PM Modi’s vision for India 2047: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

SHILLONG: Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said on Saturday that the budget outlines Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for ‘India 2047’ and aims to transform India into a self-reliant nation over the next 25 years. The remarks by the Union Minister came while he was taking part in a discussion on ‘Budget For Viksit Bharat’ in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Sonowal said, “In this budget, we have seen how the future vision of ‘India 2047’ has been set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has set the target for every Indian citizen that we have to make India a self-reliant nation - Atmanirbhar Bharat, in the next 25 years.”

He further said, “I believe that this is practically possible because, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India now has jumped from the 11th position to fifth position in the economy within a time of 10 years. This demonstrates the growing confidence of the Indian mindset, demonstrates the ability and power of Indian society, and demonstrates the strong dedication, devotion, and commitment of Indian citizens.”

The Union Minister also asserted that India is the fastest-growing economy. “India is the fastest-growing economy, as per the assessment done by the leading world economic institutions, including World Bank and IMF. Now, India has set the target very clearly: under the leadership of PM Modi in the next five years, we have to become one of the top three economies in the world,” Sonowal said.

Sonowal also praised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the budget and said, “In this budget, I believe whatever announcements have been made by our Finance Minister, this is mainly to create an ecosystem for a speedy growth, to become one of the top three in the coming five years and by 2047, a leading developed nation in the world...”

Sonowal also lauded PM Narendra Modi for special attention to the North-East region and said, “Because of PM’s special interest, attention, effort, support, and policy, in the last 10 years, Rs 5.2 lakh crore has been spent for the infrastructure growth of the entire North-East. In all the sectors, North-East has become a destination for education, tourism, and investment.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, earlier on Tuesday, presented the first Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government. The Finance Minister, in her seventh consecutive Union Budget for 2024-25, outlined nine key priorities aimed at fostering economic growth and creating ample opportunities. (ANI)

Also Read: New Delhi: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Hails Budget's Impact on Shipping and Cruise Tourism (sentinelassam.com)