Cabinet clears Meghalaya mental healthcare rules, ending years of policy vacuum

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Meghalaya Mental Healthcare Rules, marking a major policy breakthrough in the state's mental health sector. Speaking to media persons after chairing the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma underscored that the state had long operated without a formal mechanism to oversee mental healthcare institutions, rehabilitation centres, or related services.

The new rules are expected to introduce a structured system for registration, monitoring, compliance, and overall governance of mental health facilities across Meghalaya.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, "Until now, various institutions involved in mental healthcare, rehabilitation, and related services were operating without a formal regulatory framework. As a state, we did not have specific rules or policies to guide or govern these activities."

He added, "With today's decision, we have officially approved the Meghalaya Mental Healthcare Rules, providing a structured and comprehensive framework for mental health services across the state."

