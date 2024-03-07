Celebration of Poshan Pakhwada from March 9 to March 23 in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: The Ministry of Women and Child Development will celebrate Poshan Pakhwada from March 9 to March 23 with various activities nationwide.

The activities during the Poshan Pakhwada will focus on the key themes, which include Poshan Bhi, Padhai Bhi (PBPB), a path-breaking ECCE programme to ensure that India has the world’s largest, universal, high-quality pre-school network, tradition, and local dietary practices focused on sensitization around nutrition and the health of pregnant women, and IYCF (Infant and Young Child Feeding Practices).

In addition to the above themes, states and UTs are to take up any additional focus areas where the Ministry has been actively supporting important campaigns, a press release said.

Also Read: Nutrition for all: Fifth Poshan Pakhwada celebrations in Assam