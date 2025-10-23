Cenotaph reconstruction in Tura to begin soon: Marcuise N. Marak

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The much-awaited reconstruction of the historic Cenotaph in Tura a memorial which honours the sacrifices of the Garo Labour Corps served during World War one, is finally set to take shape, with Cabinet Minister and Chairman of the Committee for the Preservation of Garo Culture and Heritage, Marcuise N. Marak, confirming that construction of the permanent structure will commence soon.

Following the demolition of the earlier structure, the Committee decided to create a permanent one. However, Marak said that only because of some procedural lapses, the project had been delayed, but the foundation stone would soon be laid after the next committee meeting.

“The work for the permanent structure has already been finalized. The design is ready, and we are about to start construction. Only because of some procedural lapses, it was taking some time, but very soon we are going to sit for the next meeting and then we’ll lay the foundation stone for the permanent structure,” said Marak.

He confirmed that the Chief Minister is expected to attend the foundation-laying ceremony, which will follow a short meeting of the committee members. “The design has already been approved by the committee. Everyone is happy, and now we are going to go for a permanent structure. The work is going to start very soon; we are in the process of finalising the dates,” he added.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to protecting Garo identity and history, Marak said the project has been entrusted to the same person who designed the new Cenotaph — local architect Silchi Marak from Tura. “We have decided that the work should be given to the person who designed the permanent structure, so we are giving it to Mr. Silchi Marak, a local architect from Tura. Very soon, the work will start,” he affirmed.

