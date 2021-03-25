CM Conrad K Sangma continues criticism of Congress in GHADC-poll campaign

STAFF CORRESPONDENT



SHILLONG: National president of NPP (National People's Party) and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma continued his attack on the Congress party while campaigning for his party for the upcoming elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

At an election campaign in Mangsang under Darugre Constituency on Wednesday, Conrad Sangma said that people should vote for a party that listens to them.

He further said that the Congress has lost its political ground across India and they have no political status anymore. Now, they have no option even for the posts of party president both at the Centre and State levels.

He also informed the gathering that Centre has accorded sanction of Rs 700 crore for the district councils of Meghalaya, of which GHADC will get around Rs 250 crore for creating development assets across Garo Hills districts.

Urging the masses not to get carried away by ''false propaganda of the Congress'', he appealed to the people to vote for NPP and its candidates. He also pointed out that the people should vote for the ruling party -- NPP, because the Council cannot function without the support of the State and Centre. At Mangsang, he campaigned for the party's candidate for Darugre, Henen R Sangma. The CM also campaigned for the NPP candidate at Rongjeng in East Garo Hills. Speaking at an election rally, Timothy D Shira also lambasted Congress for their ''tall promises to reform GHADC''. He posed, ''The Congress is not in power -- either in the State or at the Centre; so, how can they transform the GHADC?'' He urged the people to be conscious of their rights and vote for the NPP to ensure concerted development in the State.

At an election rally in Rongjeng, the government's Chief Whip and NPP leader Marcuise Marak said that prior to the NPP's regime in the Council, the Congress party has failed the Council with financial mismanagement.

He told the gathering that the NPP has been working to create transparent financial and management system in the Council. He also said that the NPP is committed to further strengthen the GHADC. He urged the public ''not to be swayed by the lies being spread by the Congress party''.

