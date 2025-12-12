CM Conrad K. Sangma inaugurates Meghalaya’s first EMRS

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a landmark development for education in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma today inaugurated the state’s first Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) at Pahamsyiem in Ri Bhoi District, marking the commencement of the academic session for the institution’s inaugural batch of students. The initiative aims to provide tribal students in the district with access to quality education and holistic development. The ceremony also saw the Chief Minister laying the foundation stones for two major projects in Pahamsyiem — the Synthetic Athletes Track at Chinchona Pahamsyiem and the state government’s upcoming Convention Centre — underscoring the government’s focus on infrastructure development alongside education.

The programme was attended by Education Minister Lakmen Rymbui, Sports Minister Wailadmiki Shylla, C&RD Minister Sosthenes Sohtun, Nongpoh MLA Mayral Born Syiem, Nongpoh MDC Rona Khymdeit, Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal, and senior government officials. Village leaders, parents, youth, and the students themselves added vibrancy to the event, reflecting the community’s enthusiasm for the new institution.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Sangma said, “The successful rollout of such initiatives is made possible due to the commitment and support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry, and the Government of India, allowing major developmental projects to reach Meghalaya. The EMRS programme is a significant blessing for the state’s students, providing them with access to high-quality education backed by the central government.”

Highlighting the state government’s investment in education, he stated, “In just seven years, the state’s budget allocation for the education sector has seen a substantial rise — from Rs 2,000 crore in 2018 to Rs 3,500 crore in 2025 — demonstrating the government’s commitment to improving the quality of education.”

The Chief Minister emphasized education as a catalyst for transformative development, noting that “education remains a top priority because only through strengthening the education system can meaningful and transformative development take place across all sectors in the state.”

He further informed that several EMRS institutions were in the pipeline, with 38 schools already sanctioned and a total investment of Rs 1,400 crore earmarked for their construction, promising a far-reaching impact on the state’s youth.

