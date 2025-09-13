CM Sangma: No move to take over deficit schools

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday assured the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly that the state government has no intention of taking control of deficit schools or withdrawing grant-in-aid support. He clarified that the proposed Meghalaya Education Grant (MEG) framework is still at the discussion stage and that any reforms in the education sector will be pursued only through dialogue and consultation. Responding to Nongkrem legislator Ardent Basaiawmoit, Sangma said, “The government’s intention is not to disturb anybody. We have no intention to bulldoze, no intention to take all schools or stop deficit patterns. However, since demands have come to us, it is the duty of the government to examine and explore, and that is exactly what we are doing right now.”

The chief minister highlighted the complexity of the issue, with some schools seeking provincialization while others prefer the deficit pattern to continue. He said the government is working to streamline the education sector by reducing multiple categories of schools but stressed that no unilateral action will be taken.

On infrastructure, Sangma informed the House that nearly Rs 1,000 crore has already been spent on renovating over 2,500 government schools, with only 500 institutions left to be completed. Once that is achieved, he said, the government plans to extend infrastructure support to aided institutions, including deficit and ad-hoc schools.

He further noted that enhancing deficit and ad-hoc grants would require an additional Rs 200–300 crore annually, over and above the Rs 1,100 crore already being spent every year on grant-in-aid for private aided schools, including SSA, deficit and ad-hoc institutions.

On the issue of deductions from teachers’ salaries, Sangma assured that the matter is under examination and the Education Department has been instructed to resolve it.

Earlier, Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma also reassured the Assembly that salary support to deficit schools would not be withdrawn. He said while some institutions have demanded provincialization, others want autonomy, and the government is carefully considering both demands.

According to the minister, Meghalaya currently has 3,361 lower primary, 881 upper primary, 2,363 secondary, and 186 higher secondary schools under the deficit system. While the government bears their salary expenditure, School Management Committees (SMCs) manage other costs. He added that the government is undertaking rationalization exercises to shift teachers from non-performing, zero-enrolment schools to institutions with higher enrolment.

Also Read: MBDA received Rs 224 crore in three years: CM Sangma

Also Watch: