Community feasts being missed in Meghalaya

STAFF CORRESPONDENT



SHILLONG: The post-Christmas community feasts are missing across the State this year due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Usually, December 26 is marked by merry making, frolicking and feast in all compounds of the church premises. Many faithfulls said that they have reconciled with the fact that the present situation is not feasible for such community gathering. "Every day, new COVID cases are emerging in the State; and we cannot take the risk of having any feasting congregation," stated a church elder adding that people are praying for better days to set in.

